North Dakota reports 713 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths Wednesday

Cass County accounts for 6,917 of the total positive cases and 78 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 713 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Wednesday.

The new positives mark a record high for new cases in a single day in North Dakota.

Forty-four counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 216 and Burleigh County the second most with 151.

Seven men and one woman from six counties died. All eight people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 28,947 positive cases, 132 current hospitalizations, 23,823 people recovered and 365 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,797 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

730,902 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

713 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

28,947 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

9.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,759 Total Active Cases +159 Individuals from yesterday

535 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (385 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

23,823 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

132 – Curren­tly Hospitalized -26 – Individuals from yesterday

8 – New Deaths*** (365 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Bowman County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from LaMoure County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Mercer County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY