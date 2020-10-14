ValleyCon at Fargo Ramada canceled because of Covid-19

FARGO, N.D. – Organizers of ValleyCon have canceled the pop culture convention.

It was originally scheduled in conjunction with the Fargo Fantastic Film Festival to be held from October 15th to the 17th.

On Facebook, ValleyCon staff says the event will not take place since North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum raised Cass County’s Covid-19 threat level to high, which goes into effect Friday at 5:00 PM. That restricts events to a capacity of 50 people, which ValleyCon says would not cover the amount of celebrity guests, artists and vendors scheduled to be at the Ramada.

Burgum said capacity requirements are only to be enforced by businesses and organizations.

ValleyCon says guests scheduled to come to this weekend’s convention like Boondock Saints star Sean Patrick Flanery, Farscape actress Gigi Edgley and comic book artist Tom Nguyen have been asked to attend next year’s convention.

If you pre-registered for ValleyCon, staff say your ticket will be accepted at next year’s event or you can ask for a refund by emailing conchairs@valleycon.com.