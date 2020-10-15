North Dakota reports 705 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Thursday

Cass County accounts for 7,011 of the total positive cases and 78 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 705 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths on Thursday.

Forty-eight counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 134 and Cass County the second most with 93.

Two men and three woman from five counties died. All five people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 29,653 positive cases, 138 current hospitalizations, 24,336 people recovered and 370 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,121 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

738,020 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

705 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

29,653 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

10.45% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,947 Total Active Cases +188 Individuals from yesterday

513 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (373 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

24,336 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

138 – Curren­tly Hospitalized +6 – Individuals from yesterday

5 – New Deaths*** (370 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 70s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Cavalier County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Mercer County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY