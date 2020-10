Diocese of Fargo Bishop positive for Covid-19

Courtesy: Fargo Diocese

FARGO, N.D. – The Diocese of Fargo says Bishop John Folda has tested positive for Covid-19.

It says he has been showing symptoms since early this week and was tested while self-quarantining in his Fargo home.

The diocese says Folda is recovering and is following all recommendations from medical professionals. He will continue to self-quarantine until he is cleared to return to his public pastoral duties.