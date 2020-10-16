North Dakota reports 877 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths Friday

Cass County accounts for 7,231 of the total positive cases and 79 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 877 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths on Friday.

The new cases mark a record high for most cases recorded in a single day in the state.

Forty-four counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 223 and Ward County the second most with 116.

Eight men and 10 women from 11 counties died. All 18 people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 30,517 positive cases, 148 current hospitalizations, 24,882 people recovered and 388 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 7,231 of the total positive cases and 79 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

9,226 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

747,239 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

877 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

30,517 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

10.01% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,247 Total Active Cases +300 Individuals from yesterday

546 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (465 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

24,882 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

148 – Curren­tly Hospitalized +10 – Individuals from yesterday

18 – New Deaths*** (388 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Women in her 60s from Towner County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY