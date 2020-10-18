30 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Three State Region

Minnesota has 17 more COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,700 new cases of the virus.

The majority of the deaths are in southern Minnesota with one up north in St. Louis County.

The positivity rate remains nearly unchanged at 5.1% due to an increase in testing.

These maps show the positive cases by county since the pandemic began.

The death toll in Minnesota is at 2,234.

Five more North Dakotans die of COVID-19 in Burleigh, Dickey, McKenzie, Sioux and Williams counties.

They were all 50 and older with underlying health conditions.

The state has another 716 positive cases.

Cass leads with 131 followed by Burleigh with 114 and Grand Forks with 113.

Active cases are up nearly 300 to more than 5,600.

Hospitalizations are down one to 147.

South Dakota has reached the 100 mark in deaths due to complications from COVID-19 in October, with 8 new fatalities in the last day.

The death toll stands at 323.

The state has another 658 positive tests.

The COVID Tracking Project reports 978 new cases per one hundred thousand people in South Dakota over the past two weeks.

That ranks second in the country behind North Dakota for new cases per capita.