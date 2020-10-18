Some Early Voting Sites Open Monday in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. — Three early voting sites open Monday in Fargo and West Fargo with three more opening next Monday.

They are available to all Cass County voters.

Polling sites at the Ramada Inn in Fargo, DoubleTree Inn in West Fargo and Fargodome will be staffed from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day Monday through Saturday through October.

Additional sites will open on October 26 at the Fargo Civic Center, Hilton Garden Inn in Fargo and Days Inn in Casselton.

Valid identification including you name, current address and date of birth is required.

Election day is Tuesday, November 3 and you can vote at any of the early Cass County voting sites on that day.

The hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 2 and 3.