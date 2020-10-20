Mass Voter Turnout and Election Night Results

What the early turnout tells us about what's to come.

We’re in Day Two of early voting after it started off with a bang about 24 hours ago.

Elections officials say people started lining up an hour before the polls opened at 9 a.m. at the Radisson Hotel in Fargo.

It’s one of three locations open in Fargo and West Fargo to cast your ballot.

Any eligible Cass County voter can vote at any of the locations, and three more will open next week.

Election officials say about about one thousand voters cast ballots in the first two hours at the three polling sites.

Approximately 39,000 Cass County ballots went out after voters applied for them.

More than 17,000 have been returned so far.

“We’re off to a pretty good start here,” said Buckhouse.

She’s hoping people will continue to get their votes in early to get it out of the way, in order to avoid long lines at the polls at the last minute.

Still, that won’t guarantee we’ll get election results the same night, since election workers can’t start counting absentee ballots until

