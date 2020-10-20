West Fargo Elementary Schools Returning To Onsite Instruction By Late November

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Public Schools announcing the return to class of all preschool through 5th graders by the end of November.

Harwood and Legacy Elementary Schools will be the first two schools in the district to bring students back four days a week.

All elementary buildings will return to full, five-day onsite learning by Monday, November 30.

School administrators say it is being done to reduce the number of transmissible moments in a child’s day, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Families do have the option to move their child to the virtual program.