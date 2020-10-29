Court Rules Absentee Ballots Must Arrive By or On Election Day in Minnesota

The Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that absentee ballots in Minnesota must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted.

This means election workers will not be able to count ballots that are received after Election Day. Instead, they’ll be forced to set aside those ballots in case a court later allows them to count.

It is the result of a Republican challenge.

This would mean if you have a mail-in ballot, you must drop it off at your designated location or you can vote in-person through early voting or vote in-person on Election Day.

If you are returning a mail-in ballot in-person on Election Day it must be dropped off no later than 3 p.m.

Democrats urge people that it is too late to mail back their ballots.

DFL Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says in a statement, “The court’s decision is a tremendous and unnecessary disruption to Minnesota’s election, just days before Election Day. This last-minute change could disenfranchise Minnesotans who were relying on settled rules for the 2020 election — rules that were in place before the August 11 primary and were accepted by all political parties. It is deeply troubling that the people who brought the lawsuit, a conservative legislator and presidential elector, would seek to sabotage the system for political gain.”