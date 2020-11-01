Investigations ongoing for separate shootings over the weekend

It is unknown if the incidents are related

FARGO, N.D. — Police in the metro are investigating two shootings over the weekend.

One happening just before one this morning in the 800 block of 12th street north.

Fargo police say a man there had a gunshot wound to his stomach.

He was taken to a local hospital but his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police detained some people on scene and say they are not looking for anyone else.

They will not release anymore information until Monday.

Another shooting was reported around 2:30 this morning.

The man’s injury is believed to be non-life threatening.

Fargo police determined it happened in Moorhead and is working with Moorhead police to investigate.

Police also got a call about shots fired late Halloween in the 2400 block of 18th Street South.

They got the call around 11:20 Saturday night and officers found a vehicle that had gunshot damage with four people inside in the 1300 block of 25th Avenue South.

No one was hurt.

Police say all the parties are known to each other and they continue to investigate.