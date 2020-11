Victim in Fatal Crash Near Buxton Identified As Fargo Man

Crash Happened Saturday Just After Noon

BUXTON, N.D. — The name of a Fargo man killed in a crash with a semi near Buxton, North Dakota Saturday is released.

The Highway Patrol has identified the man as 26-year-old Damon Williams.

They say both Williams and the semi driver were heading southbound on I-29 just after noon when Williams rear-ended the semi.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, who is from Texas, was not hurt.