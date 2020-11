Body of missing hunter located in Becker County

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR)- The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says searchers have located the body of a hunter who had been missing since Sunday.

Fifty-eight-year-old Paul Sandstrom of Blaine, Minn. was located at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Sandstrom was last seen in the Gardner Lake area, near Bad Medicine Lake.

The case is still under investigation, but authorities say a crime is not suspected.