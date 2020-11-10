Students learn from virtual lecture with a veteran

Veteran describes importance of remembrance holiday

FARGO, N.D. — In honor of Veterans Day, a military member teaches students about the true meaning behind the holiday.

Mr. Seeba’s fourth grade class at Washington Elementary received a virtual and in-depth look at the sacrifices military members make while serving our country.

His nephew is an active duty military member for the U.S. Navy.

He described the importance of keeping traditions alive and what the holiday may mean for a student.

“I think it’s really important to keep Veterans Day alive because conflict. It’s kind of something that it’s probably going to happen. It’s something that their families might have experienced if they have a father or even an older brother or sister that’s had to go on a deployment or do something in the military.” U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Ryan Seeba said.

As a sign of appreciation, the class will write letters to veterans and active duty military members.