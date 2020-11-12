Free & At-Home COVID-19 Testing Made Available Across Minnesota

ST. PAUL — Minnesotans can now get tested for COVID-19 without ever leaving their home.

The state Department of Health has expanded its pilot program for its at-home COVID-19 test statewide.

Anyone in Minnesota can now order a saliva test to be delivered to their home.

The test is then sent to the new saliva testing lab in Oakdale for processing using a prepaid label.

Once the test arrives at the lab, you’ll be emailed the test results within 24-48 hours.

It’s available at no cost to every Minnesotan, whether or not they have insurance.

Find a link to order the test online here.