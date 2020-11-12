Two people killed in Clay County crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol says two people have died in a highway crash north of Moorhead.

The patrol says a pickup traveling southbound on Highway 75 near Georgetown crossed into the northbound lane and collided with an SUV about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the pickup, 45-year old Nathan Thompson, of Ada, and the driver of the SUV, 49-year-old Tamara Green, of Halstad, were killed.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to Essentia Hospital in Fargo with non-life-threatening injuries.