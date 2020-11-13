Covid-19 testing begins in Crookston & Wadena next week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota Department of Health opens 11 new free Covid-19 testing sites across the state.

They including the Crookston and Wadena National Guard armories. The sites will be open three to five days a week until at least the end of the year.

Any Minnesotan is welcome to get tested. They do not need to have symptoms or insurance.

The Crookston site opens Monday.

The one in Wadena opens Tuesday.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Click here to do so for Crookston and here for Wadena.