MN Dept. of Health has new method to contact trace COVID-19 cases

It's hoping to eliminate time spent by contact tracers making repeated calls by sending out a text

MINNESOTA – The Minnesota Department of Health is trying a new method for COVID-19 contact tracing and case investigation.

It will send a text to those who have tested positive and their close contacts. Itwill say a case worker from a state, local or tribal health department will be calling to discuss COVID test results or potential exposure. It will also include the phone number to expect the case interviewer to be calling from.

“Case investigators and contact tracers are making a lot of calls trying to reach people. So, maybe this will eliminate some of the calling and waiting for return calls,” Clay County Public Health’s Kathy McKay said.

An important part of the text being used is to help combat the fear of scammers pretending to be public health officials.

Contact tracers will never ask for social security numbers, bank account information or credit card numbers.