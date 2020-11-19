Moorhead landmarks to be lit purple in honor of pandemic victims

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Hjemkomst Center, Stave Church and Moorhead City Hall will be lit purple Thursday night.

It’s part of a statewide plan to honor COVID-19 victims and medical workers.

Gov. Tim Walz says cities, museums, libraries, companies, and more will take part in the event.

“When times are tough, Minnesotans rise up by coming together,” Walz said.

“Tonight, communities across the state will come together in a symbolic moment of unity to honor those we have lost and the workers who are on the frontline of this battle.”