COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Project Begins Monday

The testing will begin in the Fargo and West Fargo school districts

FARGO, N.D. — Rapid testing is coming this week for K thru 12 teachers, staff and administrators in North Dakota.

It’s part of a pilot project to identify asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

That way those people can be quickly isolated and that will help prevent the further spread of the virus.

The testing will begin in the Fargo and West Fargo school districts and results will be available within 15 minutes.

Staff members who work closely with students are strongly encouraged to participate each week.

Students will not be tested.

The plan is to test teachers, staff and administrators weekly until December 31.

It is being conducted by the North Dakota Department of Health, local public health and the North Dakota National Guard.