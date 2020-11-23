North Dakota reports 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since Sunday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 6 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 9,854 active cases in the state, a decrease of 390 since Sunday.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 194.

North Dakota has 314 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,091 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,084,813 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

710 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

73,397 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

11.00% – Daily Positivity Rate**

9,854 – Total Active Cases

-390 Individuals from Yesterday

1,098 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (892 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

62,697 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

314 – Currently Hospitalized

-1 – Individuals from yesterday

6 – New Deaths*** (846 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 12

· Benson County – 3

· Bottineau County – 2

· Burke County – 1

· Burleigh County – 103

· Cass County – 194

· Cavalier County – 7

· Dickey County – 2

· Dunn County – 2

· Eddy County – 3

· Foster County – 6

· Golden Valley County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 66

· Griggs County – 11

· Hettinger County – 2

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County – 7

· McIntosh County – 1

· McKenzie County – 11

· McLean County – 3

· Morton County – 45

· Mountrail County – 5

· Nelson County – 6

· Oliver County – 2

· Pembina County – 8

· Pierce County – 1

· Ramsey County – 20

· Ransom County – 5

· Renville County – 6

· Richland County – 13

· Rolette County – 17

· Sargent County – 5

· Stark County – 39

· Steele County – 2

· Stutsman County – 19

· Traill County – 8

· Walsh County – 15

· Ward County – 25

· Williams County – 30