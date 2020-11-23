North Dakota reports 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since Sunday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 6 additional deaths from COVID-19.
There are currently 9,854 active cases in the state, a decrease of 390 since Sunday.
Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 194.
North Dakota has 314 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
BY THE NUMBERS
7,091 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,084,813 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
710 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
73,397 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
11.00% – Daily Positivity Rate**
9,854 – Total Active Cases
-390 Individuals from Yesterday
1,098 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (892 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
62,697 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
314 – Currently Hospitalized
-1 – Individuals from yesterday
6 – New Deaths*** (846 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 60s from Cass County.
- Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 70s from Ward County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Barnes County – 12
· Benson County – 3
· Bottineau County – 2
· Burke County – 1
· Burleigh County – 103
· Cass County – 194
· Cavalier County – 7
· Dickey County – 2
· Dunn County – 2
· Eddy County – 3
· Foster County – 6
· Golden Valley County – 1
· Grand Forks County – 66
· Griggs County – 11
· Hettinger County – 2
· Kidder County – 2
· LaMoure County – 7
· McIntosh County – 1
· McKenzie County – 11
· McLean County – 3
· Morton County – 45
· Mountrail County – 5
· Nelson County – 6
· Oliver County – 2
· Pembina County – 8
· Pierce County – 1
· Ramsey County – 20
· Ransom County – 5
· Renville County – 6
· Richland County – 13
· Rolette County – 17
· Sargent County – 5
· Stark County – 39
· Steele County – 2
· Stutsman County – 19
· Traill County – 8
· Walsh County – 15
· Ward County – 25
· Williams County – 30