North Dakota reports 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since Sunday

Jim Monk,
Coronavirus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 6 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 9,854 active cases in the state, a decrease of 390 since Sunday.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 194.

North Dakota has 314 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

BY THE NUMBERS 

7,091 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,084,813 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

710 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

73,397 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

11.00% – Daily Positivity Rate** 

 

9,854 – Total Active Cases  

-390 Individuals from Yesterday 

1,098 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (892 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

62,697 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

314 – Currently Hospitalized  

-1 – Individuals from yesterday 

 

6 – New Deaths*** (846 total deaths since the pandemic began)  

 
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 

  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.
  • Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.
  • Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 60s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
  • Man in his 70s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·        Barnes County – 12

·        Benson County – 3

·        Bottineau County – 2

·        Burke County – 1

·        Burleigh County – 103

·        Cass County – 194

·        Cavalier County – 7

·        Dickey County – 2

·        Dunn County – 2

·        Eddy County – 3

·        Foster County – 6

·        Golden Valley County – 1

·        Grand Forks County – 66

·        Griggs County – 11

·        Hettinger County – 2

·        Kidder County – 2

·        LaMoure County – 7

·        McIntosh County – 1

·        McKenzie County – 11

·        McLean County – 3

·        Morton County – 45

·        Mountrail County – 5

·        Nelson County – 6

·        Oliver County – 2

·        Pembina County – 8

·        Pierce County – 1

·        Ramsey County – 20

·        Ransom County – 5

·        Renville County – 6

·        Richland County – 13

·        Rolette County – 17

·        Sargent County – 5

·        Stark County – 39

·        Steele County – 2

·        Stutsman County – 19

·        Traill County – 8

·        Walsh County – 15

·        Ward County – 25

·        Williams County – 30

