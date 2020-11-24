One person dead in Lake Park, Minnesota crash

LAKE PARK, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – One person was killed in a crash involving a pickup and a semi on Highway 10 in Becker County. The State Patrol says the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday in Lake Park.

The driver of the pickup stopped at a stop sign on a frontage road and then started to cross the highway when it was struck by the semi which was traveling east on Highway 10.

The pickup driver, a 75-year-old man from Lake Park was killed. His name has not been released. The driver of the semi was not hurt.