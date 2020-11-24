Social Distancing: Describe 2020 In One Word

The Dictionary Can't. Can You?

2020 has been an interesting year for all of us to navigate, and Oxford English Dictionary agrees.

The dictionary traditionally names a certain word for every year. This year, not so much.

According to a new report released by the publishing company, “20-20 is not a year that could neatly be accommodated in one single ‘Word of the Year.”

The report itself was entitled “Words of an Unprecedented Year…” because the word “unprecedented” was one of the most popular words.

The words “bushfire” and “impeachment” were popular in January, followed by “acquittal” in February.

Since March, terms relating to the coronavirus like “covid-19…” “lockdown…” and “social distancing…” were some of the most frequently used words in all the English language.

So here’s my question for the day. How would you describe 2020 in one word? I don’t have a good idea yet. Bonus points if we can actually use that word on TV without getting fined by the FCC. You know what I mean. Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.