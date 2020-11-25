Holiday Lights at Lindenwood Park begins on Thanksgiving

Open a Week earlier in anticipation of a cold and snowy winter

FARGO, N.D. – The lights will once again be shining bright this year all across Lindenwood Park thanks to the FM Sertoma Club.

Going on it’s 22nd year, Holiday Lights organizers are looking to have their biggest show yet. They expect around 80 light displays that you can enjoy from the comfort of your vehicle.

Last year they raised over $50,000 for charities in the community.

This year, Holiday Lights in Lindenwood Park will open Thanksgiving evening at 5:30.

“We were closed several days last year because of the weather, so we’re hoping this year it’s nicer that’s why we starting just a little earlier this year on thanksgiving day, we’ve never done that before,”

It will cost $8 per vehicle or $7 with a donated food item. Buses are $12.