Assistant Secretary for Health For HSS Says Quarantine Guidelines Could Loosen Soon

Admiral Brett P. Giroir Joined KVRR's Morning Show Team To Talk About The Pandemic

FARGO, N.D. – Admiral Brett P. Giroir is the Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS. He tells Adam Ladwig and Emily Welker that COVID-19 numbers could be turning the corner here in our region after being the worst in the nation for most of the past month.

He tells us how we can make sure the curve goes down faster and how to battle COVID fatigue.

Plus, he tells us HHS is looking into shortening quarantine guidelines. Currently, it’s recommended you quarantine 14 days if you want to safely visit family this Holiday season.

Find out the details in the two-part interview above.