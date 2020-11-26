MN, ND & SD Covid-19 cases & deaths update

NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA & MINNESOTA – North Dakota has 10 new coronavirus deaths and 952 new cases.

Two deaths each are from Cass and Dickey counties. One person with the virus died in Foster County.

North Dakota has more than 8,300 active Covid-19 cases. That’s 270 fewer since Wednesday.

302 people with the coronavirus are hospitalized. That’s five more than Wednesday.

North Dakota’s daily positivity rate is more than 11 percent.

There’s no new COVID-19 update in South Dakota for Thanksgiving.

As of Wednesday, the COVID-19 death toll was at 849.

There have been 434 deaths reported since the beginning of the month.

570 people are in the hospital and South Dakota has 15,312 active cases.

Only four of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having substantial community spread.

Minnesota does not have update coronavirus numbers as the state’s Department of Health is closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.

As of the state’s last reporting on Wednesday, Minnesota has had 3,375 deaths and more than 289,300 cases. More than 49,000 are active.

The state has a Covid-19 positivity rate of nine percent.