North Dakota reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Friday reported 5 additional deaths from COVID-19.
There are currently 8,226 active cases in the state, a decrease of 119 since Thursday.
Grand Forks County reported the largest number of new cases with 123. Cass County reported 122 cases.
BY THE NUMBERS
7,951 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,119,225 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
797 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
77,232 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
10.90% – Daily Positivity Rate**
8,226 – Total Active Cases
-119 Individuals from Yesterday
905 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (779 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
68,105 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
309 – Currently Hospitalized
+7 – Individuals from yesterday
5 – New Deaths*** (902 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 50s from Cass County.
- Woman in her 80s from Foster County.
- Woman in her 80s from Foster County.
- Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.
- Woman in her 90s from Walsh County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County – 3
· Barnes County – 18
· Benson County – 4
· Bottineau County – 11
· Burleigh County – 81
· Cass County – 122
· Cavalier County – 7
· Dickey County – 6
· Dunn County – 2
· Eddy County – 1
· Emmons County – 4
· Foster County – 2
· Golden Valley County – 2
· Grand Forks County – 123
· Grant County – 2
· Griggs County – 5
· Hettinger County – 3
· Kidder County – 2
· LaMoure County – 4
· McHenry County – 5
· McIntosh County – 1
· McKenzie County – 5
· McLean County – 13
· Mercer County – 4
· Morton County – 25
· Mountrail County – 2
· Nelson County – 5
· Pembina County – 8
· Pierce County – 14
· Ramsey County – 25
· Ransom County – 4
· Renville County – 2
· Richland County – 26
· Rolette County – 35
· Sargent County – 15
· Sheridan County – 2
· Sioux County – 5
· Stark County – 27
· Steele County – 3
· Stutsman County – 22
· Towner County – 1
· Traill County – 9
· Walsh County – 10
· Ward County – 94
· Wells County – 1
· Williams County – 32