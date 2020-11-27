North Dakota reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Friday reported 5 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 8,226 active cases in the state, a decrease of 119 since Thursday.

Grand Forks County reported the largest number of new cases with 123. Cass County reported 122 cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,951 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,119,225 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

797 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

77,232 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

10.90% – Daily Positivity Rate**

8,226 – Total Active Cases

-119 Individuals from Yesterday

905 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (779 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

68,105 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

309 – Currently Hospitalized

+7 – Individuals from yesterday

5 – New Deaths*** (902 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 50s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Foster County.

Woman in her 80s from Foster County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Walsh County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 3

· Barnes County – 18

· Benson County – 4

· Bottineau County – 11

· Burleigh County – 81

· Cass County – 122

· Cavalier County – 7

· Dickey County – 6

· Dunn County – 2

· Eddy County – 1

· Emmons County – 4

· Foster County – 2

· Golden Valley County – 2

· Grand Forks County – 123

· Grant County – 2

· Griggs County – 5

· Hettinger County – 3

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County – 4

· McHenry County – 5

· McIntosh County – 1

· McKenzie County – 5

· McLean County – 13

· Mercer County – 4

· Morton County – 25

· Mountrail County – 2

· Nelson County – 5

· Pembina County – 8

· Pierce County – 14

· Ramsey County – 25

· Ransom County – 4

· Renville County – 2

· Richland County – 26

· Rolette County – 35

· Sargent County – 15

· Sheridan County – 2

· Sioux County – 5

· Stark County – 27

· Steele County – 3

· Stutsman County – 22

· Towner County – 1

· Traill County – 9

· Walsh County – 10

· Ward County – 94

· Wells County – 1

· Williams County – 32