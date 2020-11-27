North Dakota reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Friday reported 5 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 8,226 active cases in the state, a decrease of 119 since Thursday.

Grand Forks County reported the largest number of new cases with 123.  Cass County reported 122 cases.

 

BY THE NUMBERS 

7,951 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,119,225 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

797 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

77,232 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

10.90% – Daily Positivity Rate** 

 

8,226 – Total Active Cases  

-119 Individuals from Yesterday 

905 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (779 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

68,105 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

309 – Currently Hospitalized  

+7 – Individuals from yesterday 

 

5 – New Deaths*** (902 total deaths since the pandemic began) 

 
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 

  • Man in his 50s from Cass County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Foster County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Foster County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Walsh County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·        Adams County – 3

·        Barnes County – 18

·        Benson County – 4

·        Bottineau County – 11

·        Burleigh County – 81

·        Cass County – 122

·        Cavalier County – 7

·        Dickey County – 6

·        Dunn County – 2

·        Eddy County – 1

·        Emmons County – 4

·        Foster County – 2

·        Golden Valley County – 2

·        Grand Forks County – 123

·        Grant County – 2

·        Griggs County – 5

·        Hettinger County – 3

·        Kidder County – 2

·        LaMoure County – 4

·        McHenry County – 5

·        McIntosh County – 1

·        McKenzie County – 5

·        McLean County – 13

·        Mercer County – 4

·        Morton County – 25

·        Mountrail County – 2

·        Nelson County – 5

·        Pembina County – 8

·        Pierce County – 14

·        Ramsey County – 25

·        Ransom County – 4

·        Renville County – 2

·        Richland County – 26

·        Rolette County – 35

·        Sargent County – 15

·        Sheridan County – 2

·        Sioux County – 5

·        Stark County – 27

·        Steele County – 3

·        Stutsman County – 22

·        Towner County – 1

·        Traill County – 9

·        Walsh County – 10

·        Ward County – 94

·        Wells County – 1

·        Williams County – 32

