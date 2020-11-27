One arrested in connection with Grand Forks stabbing

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Police in Grand Forks are investigating a stabbing.

Police were called Thursday to the 400-block of North 7th St. on a report of a disturbance. Witnesses reported that someone had been stabbed, but the victim couldn’t be found.

Minutes later, Altru Hospital called police to report that a patient was dropped off with multiple stab wounds.

Forty-five-year-old Eldrey Lane was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not disclosed a possible motive for the stabbing.