Thanksgiving day house fire kills 3 dogs in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Three dogs were killed in a Thanksgiving day fire that started in the kitchen of a Fargo home.

Firefighters were called at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday to 5217 47th Ave S. The homeowner had just arrived home and discovered her house was full of smoke and immediately called 911.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it contained to the kitchen area.

There were five pets inside the home when the fire broke out. Firefighters retrieved all five pets and attempted lifesaving measures, but three dogs did not survive.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.