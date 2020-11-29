Trinity Lutheran hosts drive-thru Giving Tree

Church makes event socially distant amid COVID-19 pandemic

MOORHEAD, Minn. — This holiday season, Trinity Lutheran is living up to its motto of being a light to the community.

Despite COVID restrictions, Pastor Nick Peterson says he wanted to make sure members could still participate in the annual Giving Tree.

“Since we’re not able to gather for worship in person, our members were able to drive through and drop those items off today,” said Peterson.

The contact-less option gives families a chance to still donate to the church, while making sure they and the volunteers stayed safe.

Not only was the church accepting items, but they were giving them as well.

“We also handed out advent calendars, and our children’s ministry bags as well,” said Peterson.

All of the items collected by the church will be donated to Churches United for families in need in the Fargo-Moorhead community.

Trinity Lutheran will be hosting a hot lunch for those in need Monday-Friday through the end of April. You can find more information at trinitymhd.org