December gas prices will be lowest since 2008

FARGO (KVRR) – December is set to usher in some of the cheapest December gas prices in 12 years.

In North Dakota, the average price of a gallon of gas is around $1.99, down 52 cents from Dec., 2019.

The last time gas prices were this low in December was in 2008, during the Great Recession.

AAA says any increase in gas prices will likely be temporary because COVID-19 restrictions and winter weather will limit travel across much of the country.