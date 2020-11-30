Fargo’s Union State Bank to merge with Border Bank

FARGO (KVRR) – Border Bank of Greenbush, Minn. has announced that it plans to merge with Fargo-based Union State Bank.

“This merger will result in our customers having access to additional products and services, and substantially greater access to capital for business development,” said Kory Shae, Border Bank and Union State Bank Senior Vice President and Business Development Director.

“Our customers should be rest assured the transition will be seamless and they will continue to receive the exceptional, personalized service they expect and value” CEO David L. Felch said.

Border Bank was established in 1935. In addition to Fargo, the bank has nine Minnesota locations, including Greenbush, Thief River Falls, Badger, Middle River, Baudette, International Falls, Roseau, Clearbrook and Coon Rapids.

In 1973, Union State Bank of Fargo opened in West Acres Shopping Center.

The merger is expected to be finalized Dec.7.