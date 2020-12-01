As North Dakota COVID-19 deaths rise, active cases plummet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 27 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 5,686 active cases in the state, a decrease of 791 since Monday. 319 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 169.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,347 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,147,587 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

409 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

79,655 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

13.37% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,686 – Total Active Cases

-791 Individuals from Yesterday

1,167 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (879 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

73,015 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

319 – Currently Hospitalized

-12 – Individuals from yesterday

27 – New Deaths*** (954 total deaths since the pandemic began)

Please note that 7 of the 27 deaths were outside the typical 0-3-day lag in death reporting. It is more likely that a higher number of deaths are reported on Tuesdays because of the lag in reporting from over the weekend.



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 70s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 90s from Foster County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 100s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 80s from Mountrail County.

Woman in her 70s from Pembina County.

Man in his 80s from Renville County.

Man in his 90s from Renville County.

Woman in her 90s from Renville County.

Man in his 50s from Rolette County.

Woman in her 80s from Rolette County.

Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 90s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 1

· Barnes County – 7

· Benson County – 3

· Bottineau County – 3

· Burke County – 1

· Burleigh County – 33

· Cass County – 169

· Cavalier County – 2

· Dickey County – 2

· Dunn County – 2

· Eddy County – 2

· Emmons County – 1

· Foster County – 3

· Grand Forks County – 18

· Grant County – 1

· Griggs County – 4

· Kidder County – 4

· LaMoure County – 2

· McKenzie County – 8

· McLean County – 2

· Mercer County – 3

· Morton County – 12

· Mountrail County – 2

· Pembina County – 9

· Pierce County – 3

· Ramsey County – 18

· Ransom County – 1

· Renville County – 2

· Richland County – 15

· Rolette County – 14

· Sioux County – 8

· Stark County – 8

· Steele County – 1

· Stutsman County – 7

· Traill County – 3

· Walsh County – 6

· Ward County – 11

· Williams County – 18