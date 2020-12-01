As North Dakota COVID-19 deaths rise, active cases plummet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 27 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 5,686 active cases in the state, a decrease of 791 since Monday. 319 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 169.

 

BY THE NUMBERS 

3,347 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,147,587 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

409 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

79,655 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

13.37% – Daily Positivity Rate** 

 

5,686 – Total Active Cases  

-791 Individuals from Yesterday 

1,167 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (879 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

73,015 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

319 – Currently Hospitalized  

-12 – Individuals from yesterday 

 

27 – New Deaths*** (954 total deaths since the pandemic began)
Please note that 7 of the 27 deaths were outside the typical 0-3-day lag in death reporting. It is more likely that a higher number of deaths are reported on Tuesdays because of the lag in reporting from over the weekend.

 
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 

  • Man in his 90s from Barnes County.
  • Man in his 90s from Barnes County.
  • Man in his 70s from Barnes County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 90s from Cass County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 80s from Dickey County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Foster County.
  • Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
  • Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.
  • Woman in her 100s from Grand Forks County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Mountrail County. 
  • Woman in her 70s from Pembina County.
  • Man in his 80s from Renville County.
  • Man in his 90s from Renville County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Renville County.
  • Man in his 50s from Rolette County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Rolette County.
  • Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.
  • Man in his 90s from Walsh County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 80s from Ward County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County. 

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·        Adams County – 1

·        Barnes County – 7

·        Benson County – 3

·        Bottineau County – 3

·        Burke County – 1

·        Burleigh County – 33

·        Cass County – 169

·        Cavalier County – 2

·        Dickey County – 2

·        Dunn County – 2

·        Eddy County – 2

·        Emmons County – 1

·        Foster County – 3

·        Grand Forks County – 18

·        Grant County – 1

·        Griggs County – 4

·        Kidder County – 4

·        LaMoure County – 2

·        McKenzie County – 8

·        McLean County – 2

·        Mercer County – 3

·        Morton County – 12

·        Mountrail County – 2

·        Pembina County – 9

·        Pierce County – 3

·        Ramsey County – 18

·        Ransom County – 1

·        Renville County – 2

·        Richland County – 15

·        Rolette County – 14

·        Sioux County – 8

·        Stark County – 8

·        Steele County – 1

·        Stutsman County – 7

·        Traill County – 3

·        Walsh County – 6

·        Ward County – 11

·        Williams County – 18

