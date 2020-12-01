As North Dakota COVID-19 deaths rise, active cases plummet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 27 additional deaths from COVID-19.
There are currently 5,686 active cases in the state, a decrease of 791 since Monday. 319 people are hospitalized.
Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 169.
BY THE NUMBERS
3,347 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,147,587 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
409 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
79,655 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
13.37% – Daily Positivity Rate**
5,686 – Total Active Cases
-791 Individuals from Yesterday
1,167 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (879 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
73,015 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
319 – Currently Hospitalized
-12 – Individuals from yesterday
27 – New Deaths*** (954 total deaths since the pandemic began)
Please note that 7 of the 27 deaths were outside the typical 0-3-day lag in death reporting. It is more likely that a higher number of deaths are reported on Tuesdays because of the lag in reporting from over the weekend.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 90s from Barnes County.
- Man in his 90s from Barnes County.
- Man in his 70s from Barnes County.
- Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.
- Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 90s from Cass County.
- Woman in her 90s from Cass County.
- Man in his 80s from Dickey County.
- Woman in her 90s from Foster County.
- Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.
- Woman in her 100s from Grand Forks County.
- Woman in her 80s from Mountrail County.
- Woman in her 70s from Pembina County.
- Man in his 80s from Renville County.
- Man in his 90s from Renville County.
- Woman in her 90s from Renville County.
- Man in his 50s from Rolette County.
- Woman in her 80s from Rolette County.
- Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.
- Man in his 90s from Walsh County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 80s from Ward County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
- Man in his 80s from Ward County.
- Man in his 80s from Ward County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County – 1
· Barnes County – 7
· Benson County – 3
· Bottineau County – 3
· Burke County – 1
· Burleigh County – 33
· Cass County – 169
· Cavalier County – 2
· Dickey County – 2
· Dunn County – 2
· Eddy County – 2
· Emmons County – 1
· Foster County – 3
· Grand Forks County – 18
· Grant County – 1
· Griggs County – 4
· Kidder County – 4
· LaMoure County – 2
· McKenzie County – 8
· McLean County – 2
· Mercer County – 3
· Morton County – 12
· Mountrail County – 2
· Pembina County – 9
· Pierce County – 3
· Ramsey County – 18
· Ransom County – 1
· Renville County – 2
· Richland County – 15
· Rolette County – 14
· Sioux County – 8
· Stark County – 8
· Steele County – 1
· Stutsman County – 7
· Traill County – 3
· Walsh County – 6
· Ward County – 11
· Williams County – 18