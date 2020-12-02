North Dakota COVID-19 cases drop 450 since Tuesday, 12 deaths reported

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 12 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 5,236 active cases in the state, a decrease of 450 since Tuesday. 301 people are hospitalized.

Burleigh County reported the largest number of new cases with 112.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,709 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,153,230 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

486 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

80,135 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

9.24% – Daily Positivity Rate**

5,236 – Total Active Cases

-450 Individuals from Yesterday

918 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (788 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

73,933 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

301 – Currently Hospitalized

-18 – Individuals from yesterday

12 – New Deaths*** (966 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Foster County.

Man in his 80s from Grant County.

Man in his 90s from Griggs County.

Woman in her 80s from McLean County.

Woman in her 50s from Ransom County.

Man in his 80s from Stark County.

Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 90s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 5

· Benson County – 2

· Bottineau County – 3

· Bowman County – 1

· Burleigh County – 112

· Cass County – 92

· Dickey County – 2

· Divide County – 1

· Dunn County – 4

· Eddy County – 3

· Foster County – 1

· Golden Valley County – 1

· Grand Forks County – 18

· Grant County – 1

· Hettinger County – 1

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County – 5

· Logan County – 1

· McHenry County – 5

· McIntosh County – 3

· McKenzie County – 7

· McLean County – 11

· Mercer County – 8

· Morton County – 24

· Mountrail County – 1

· Oliver County – 1

· Pembina County – 4

· Ramsey County – 4

· Ransom County – 1

· Renville County – 2

· Richland County – 10

· Rolette County – 4

· Sargent County – 2

· Sioux County – 10

· Stark County – 18

· Steele County – 2

· Stutsman County – 13

· Towner County – 1

· Traill County – 2

· Walsh County – 15

· Ward County – 64

· Williams County – 19