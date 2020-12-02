North Dakota COVID-19 cases drop 450 since Tuesday, 12 deaths reported
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 12 additional deaths from COVID-19.
There are currently 5,236 active cases in the state, a decrease of 450 since Tuesday. 301 people are hospitalized.
Burleigh County reported the largest number of new cases with 112.
BY THE NUMBERS
5,709 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,153,230 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
486 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
80,135 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
9.24% – Daily Positivity Rate**
5,236 – Total Active Cases
-450 Individuals from Yesterday
918 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (788 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
73,933 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
301 – Currently Hospitalized
-18 – Individuals from yesterday
12 – New Deaths*** (966 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
- Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 70s from Cass County.
- Man in his 80s from Foster County.
- Man in his 80s from Grant County.
- Man in his 90s from Griggs County.
- Woman in her 80s from McLean County.
- Woman in her 50s from Ransom County.
- Man in his 80s from Stark County.
- Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.
- Man in his 90s from Walsh County.
- Woman in her 90s from Ward County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Barnes County – 5
· Benson County – 2
· Bottineau County – 3
· Bowman County – 1
· Burleigh County – 112
· Cass County – 92
· Dickey County – 2
· Divide County – 1
· Dunn County – 4
· Eddy County – 3
· Foster County – 1
· Golden Valley County – 1
· Grand Forks County – 18
· Grant County – 1
· Hettinger County – 1
· Kidder County – 2
· LaMoure County – 5
· Logan County – 1
· McHenry County – 5
· McIntosh County – 3
· McKenzie County – 7
· McLean County – 11
· Mercer County – 8
· Morton County – 24
· Mountrail County – 1
· Oliver County – 1
· Pembina County – 4
· Ramsey County – 4
· Ransom County – 1
· Renville County – 2
· Richland County – 10
· Rolette County – 4
· Sargent County – 2
· Sioux County – 10
· Stark County – 18
· Steele County – 2
· Stutsman County – 13
· Towner County – 1
· Traill County – 2
· Walsh County – 15
· Ward County – 64
· Williams County – 19