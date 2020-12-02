North Dakota COVID-19 cases drop 450 since Tuesday, 12 deaths reported

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 12 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 5,236 active cases in the state, a decrease of 450 since Tuesday.  301 people are hospitalized.

Burleigh County reported the largest number of new cases with 112.

 

BY THE NUMBERS 

5,709 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,153,230 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

486 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

80,135 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

9.24% – Daily Positivity Rate** 

 

5,236 – Total Active Cases  

-450 Individuals from Yesterday 

918 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (788 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

73,933 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

301 – Currently Hospitalized  

-18 – Individuals from yesterday 

 

12 – New Deaths*** (966 total deaths since the pandemic began) 

 
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 

  • Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.
  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.
  • Woman in her 70s from Cass County.
  • Man in his 80s from Foster County.
  • Man in his 80s from Grant County.
  • Man in his 90s from Griggs County.
  • Woman in her 80s from McLean County.
  • Woman in her 50s from Ransom County.
  • Man in his 80s from Stark County.
  • Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.
  • Man in his 90s from Walsh County.
  • Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·        Barnes County – 5

·        Benson County – 2

·        Bottineau County – 3

·        Bowman County – 1

·        Burleigh County – 112

·        Cass County – 92

·        Dickey County – 2

·        Divide County – 1

·        Dunn County – 4

·        Eddy County – 3

·        Foster County – 1

·        Golden Valley County – 1

·        Grand Forks County – 18

·        Grant County – 1

·        Hettinger County – 1

·        Kidder County – 2

·        LaMoure County – 5

·        Logan County – 1

·        McHenry County – 5

·        McIntosh County – 3

·        McKenzie County – 7

·        McLean County – 11

·        Mercer County – 8

·        Morton County – 24

·        Mountrail County – 1

·        Oliver County – 1

·        Pembina County – 4

·        Ramsey County – 4

·        Ransom County – 1

·        Renville County – 2

·        Richland County – 10

·        Rolette County – 4

·        Sargent County – 2

·        Sioux County – 10

·        Stark County – 18

·        Steele County – 2

·        Stutsman County – 13

·        Towner County – 1

·        Traill County – 2

·        Walsh County – 15

·        Ward County – 64

·        Williams County – 19

