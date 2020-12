30 People At Cass County Jail Test Positive For COVID-19

FARGO, N.D. — COVID-19 testing at the Cass County Jail results in 27 inmates and 3 staff with the virus out of 260 inmates and 102 staff members.

Jail officials say the majority are asymptomatic, with a few experiencing mild symptoms.

The jail went into lockdown last Friday after an inmate in the general population tested positive.

It remains in lockdown.