Pet Connection: Meet Freddy & Peaches

Plus Erik Tells Us About An Online Auction To Help A Great Local Shelter.

Freddy is a sweet kitty from Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes who loves some attention. He so wants to be the center of attention he’ll headbutt you until you pet him. He wants to be the only cat in his home, but would get along with well-behaved children and a gentle dog.

Peaches was a stray that came to the Humane Society of the Lakes. She’s also the life of the party with an outgoing personality. She’s looking for a home where she’ll be the only cat, but she’ll get along well with children and gentle dogs as well.

Both kitties have FIV, or Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. But their illness can be managed with medication.

Click here to learn more about Freddy & Peaches.

Also, the Humane Society’s Howliday Market online auction launched Thursday. You can bid through December 10th. They have 80 different baskets to bid on with 100 percent of proceeds going to food, shelter, and medical needs for their little army of furballs. It’s their first ever virtual fundraising auction, so let’s help them make it a good one. Click here to check it out.

Plus, and update on last week’s pet, Mona the Pit Bull. The older girl is still looking for her forever home from Homeward Animal Shelter, but she does have a new foster home to settle in at until she finds her forever home. Click here to learn more about her.