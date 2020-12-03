Social Distancing: Calling For Holiday Lights

Let's Find The Best And Brightest Displays In The Metro

Ok, I’m looking to get more into the Holiday spirit this morning while still safely social distancing. Holiday events like Christkindlmarkt and Bonanzaville’s Christmas on the Prairie are cancelled this year, but we can still have some traditions that we held onto before the pandemic.

One of my favorite childhood activities was driving around checking out Holiday light displays. And I’m already seeing some good displays go up here in the Metro. So here’s what I need from you. Show me your Holiday lights! The bigger, the better. Let us know where we can drive by and see them. I’ll make a list, check it twice, and keep updating it throughout the Holiday season on KVRR.com. Thank you in advance.

Joyce in Thief River Falls is already fully in the Christmas spirit, and so is her dog, curled up under the tree next to a boatload of presents. She sent in an adorable photo. I bet at least a few of those gift are for that lucky pooch.

So show us your Holiday decorations, both indoor and outdoor. It’ll be a great weekend to string up those lights! Send me your pics and videos on Facebook and Twitter.