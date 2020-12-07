Gov. Walz hopes new quarantine period will make Minnesotans more compliant

Minnesotans who are exposed to COVID-19 can shorten their quarantine from 14 days to 10 or 7 days in some cases.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says a 14 day quarantine period still remains the optimal time you should isolate.

With the new CDC guideline of a 10-day recommended quarantine, Walz believes people will be more compliant.

“The belief here is that there is an intersection between science and the ability of people to comply with it to stop the spread of the virus. That has been the whole thing we’ve been dealing with from the beginning,” says Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The new guideline only applies to some who meets certain conditions.

“If you have not tested positive for COVID-19, you don’t have any symptoms, and you will continue to watch out for symptoms through day 14,” says MN Dept. of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann.

The new guidelines also allow some to quarantine for seven days.

“But that’s only if you have a negative test that was conducted at least five days after your exposure,” says Ehresmann.

Walz says the longer you quarantine, the lower the chance of spreading it to someone is.

“But what we have found is, is that your chance of spreading it after 10 days is even less. And it can be it can be if you’re tested as low as seven,” says Governor Walz.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says while the risk goes down toward that quarantine, there is still a small risk.

She says that by doing some key things people can knock down that remaining risk.

“Continuing to monitor your symptoms through the full 14 days. It is very, very important. And even minor symptoms that we now know can be associated with COVID-19 should be taken seriously,” says Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Governor Walz’s Covid-19 press conference tomorrow will cover plans and distributions for the COVID-19 vaccines.