KFGO radio personality ‘struggling for his life’ with coronavirus

Bob Harris

FARGO (KVRR) – A longtime Fargo radio personality is hospitalized in critical condition with complications from COVID-19.

KFGO radio’s Bob Harris was admitted to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day, according to Harris’s sister, Jeanie Smith.

“He is basically in a coma” Smith said. Harris went into cardiac arrest twice and remains unconscious and intubated, although doctors believe his lungs have improved.

KFGO Operations Manager Joel Heitkamp said Harris “is struggling for his life.”

Harris has been a fixture of the Fargo-Moorhead radio scene for decades. He currently hosts “The Harris Happening,” a podcast that features celebrity interviews and local events.

Lend A Hand Up, a subsidiary of Dakota Medical Foundation, asked for prayers and support for Harris on its Facebook page.

“He has passionately helped us build awareness of hundreds of fundraisers through the years. He has such a big heart. Let’s give him a piece of ours right now.”