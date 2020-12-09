Man arrested after standoff in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo police arrested a man after an hours-long stand-off. Officers were sent to a disturbance at 2516 8th Street North around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Jeffrey Loraus, 36, was reportedly using pepper spray and threatening to kill people with a knife.

Loraus barricaded himself in his apartment and after more than four hours of refusing to communicate with police, the Red Regional SWAT Team was called in to gain entry to the apartment.

Loraus was arrested for terrorizing, preventing arrest, and aggravated assault.