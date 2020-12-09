Small earthquake felt in northern South Dakota

BOWDLE, S.D. – The U.S. Geological Survey says it detected a small earthquake in northern South Dakota late Tuesday night.

The USGS says the earthquake just before midnight registered at 3.2 on the Richter Scale, which is just above the threshold for feeling a tremor.

The agency says three people within 15 miles of the epicenter near Bowdle reported feeling minor shaking.

While earthquakes are rare in South Dakota, they are not unheard of. The USGS has records of 67 earthquakes that were either in South Dakota or close enough to be felt within the state’s borders since 1900.