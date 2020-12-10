East Grand Forks bar opens to dine-in customers defying Walz’s order

Boardwalk Bar & Grill reopened Wednesday

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) — A business owner in East Grand Forks defies Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order by reopening her bar and grill to dine-in customers.

Walz ordered a four-week closure of bars and restaurants beginning November 20th.

The order is expected to end December 18th, but Boardwalk Bar & Grill owner Jane Moss believes it will be extended much later than that.

Moss says it’s frustrating Walz doesn’t take into account how close East Grand Forks is to North Dakota, where restrictions are different.

She says, “It’s frustrating to watch your patrons go across the bridge, just 300 yards away, and I wish that our governor would take a look at the border cities and understand that that’s what we’re fighting against.”

Moss says East Grand Forks leaders support her decision to reopen.

She is working with Action 4 Liberty, a Minnesota-based group fighting to stop Walz’s shutdown powers.