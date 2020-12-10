Santa helps Golden Drive Homeless Kids accept donations at West Fargo Fire Dept.

The organization's mission is to raise awareness of the homeless crisis that the children in our community are experiencing

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Santa and his helpers take over the West Fargo Fire Department as they accept donations to help homeless kids in the community.

The fundraising event hosted by Sue Baron, founder of Golden Drive Homeless Kids, is a way for community members to give back.

People drove by from 2 to 5 p.m. to drop off things like hygiene products, winter gear, food and even cash for children facing homelessness across Fargo-Moorhead.

Baron says she’s overwhelmed by the generosity of the F-M community, especially amid the pandemic.

She recalled a donation from earlier in the day that brought tears to her eyes: “We backed up and donated a truck load of food, at the same time a man drove in … he drove in and he donated nine… 900 dollars that we will put towards food and hygiene products.”

You can still donate to Golden Drive Homeless Kids through the end of the month.

Click here to learn more.