Fargo police investigate fatal car accident

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo police say a pedestrian is dead after a car crash. It happened shortly before 3 this morning in the 3100 block of 28th Street South, across the street from Ed Clapp Elementary School.

The driver involved has been detained.

First responders attempted CPR on the victim in the parking lot of the Park Place apartments.

This is an on-going investigation and more information will be released later today.