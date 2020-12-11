KFGO’s Bob Harris Dies of COVID-19 After 2 Week Battle

FARGO (KFGO) – KFGO personality Bob Harris has lost his fight with COVID-19. Harris, 65, died at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo early Friday evening. He was hospitalized Thanksgiving Day after experiencing shortness of breath. Harris had been in the ICU.

Harris, long time host of “Night Time Live” and “The Harris Happening” podcast, was well known and respected in the local arts and music community. He has interviewed hundred of performers during his 40 year broadcast career. He counted the late Bobby Vee and Shannon Curfman as close friends.

“Bob was one of the kindest people I have ever known,” said KFGO News Director Paul Jurgens, who worked with Harris for more than 30 years. “So flexible, always jumping in, no matter the task,” said Jurgens.

Joel Heitkamp, KFGO Operations Manager, said, “Bob would do anything for anyone, now he’s doing it for someone greater than us all.”

Harris is survived by his son Chris of Fargo.