North Dakota COVID-19 cases drop 190, 27 deaths reported

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Friday reported 27 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 4,406 active cases in the state, a decrease of 190 since Thursday. 277 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 95.

BY THE NUMBERS

8,682 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,217,591 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

513 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

472 – PCR Tests | 41 antigen tests

87,213 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

5.82% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,406 - Total Active Cases

-190 Individuals from Yesterday

670 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (568 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

81,678 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

277 – Currently Hospitalized

-25 – Individuals from yesterday

27 – New Deaths*** (1,130 total deaths since the pandemic began)

Please note that due to an extra lag in reporting 21 out of the 27 deaths reported today were outside of the typical 0-3-day lag in reporting (12 were from November).



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.

· Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.

· Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

· Woman in her 60s from Cass County.

· Man in his 90s from Cass County.

· Man in his 80s from Cass County.

· Man in his 80s from Cass County.

· Woman in her 100s from Grand Forks County.

· Woman in her 90s from McHenry County.

· Man in his 60s from Morton County.

· Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

· Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

· Man in his 90s from Pierce County.

· Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

· Man in his 70s from Pierce County.

· Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

· Man in his 70s from Ransom County.

· Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

· Woman in her 70s from Towner County.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County.

· Man in his 50s from Ward County.

· Man in his 90s from Ward County.

· Woman in her 60s from Ward County.

· Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

· Man in his 90s from Ward County.

· Man in his 90s from Ward County.

· Man in his 80s from Williams County.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Barnes County – 4

· Benson County – 24

· Billings County – 4

· Bottineau County – 1

· Bowman County – 2

· Burke County – 1

· Burleigh County – 71

· Cass County – 95

· Cavalier County – 1

· Dickey County – 4

· Dunn County – 4

· Emmons County – 1

· Foster County – 2

· Golden Valley County – 2

· Grand Forks County – 41

· Hettinger County – 2

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County – 1

· Logan County – 1

· McKenzie County – 4

· McLean County – 3

· Mercer County – 1

· Morton County – 25

· Mountrail County – 1

· Nelson County – 2

· Oliver County – 1

· Pembina County – 4

· Pierce County – 1

· Ramsey County – 8

· Ransom County – 2

· Richland County – 22

· Rolette County – 5

· Sargent County – 6

· Sioux County – 7

· Stark County – 63

· Steele County – 1

· Stutsman County – 23

· Towner County – 3

· Traill County – 16

· Walsh County – 7

· Ward County – 19

· Williams County – 26