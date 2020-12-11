North Dakota COVID-19 cases drop 190, 27 deaths reported

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Friday reported 27 additional deaths from COVID-19.

There are currently 4,406 active cases in the state, a decrease of 190 since Thursday. 277 people are hospitalized.

Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 95.

 

BY THE NUMBERS 

8,682 – Total Tests from Yesterday* 

1,217,591 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began   

513 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****  

472 – PCR Tests | 41 antigen tests 
87,213 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began  

5.82% – Daily Positivity Rate**  

 4,406 - Total Active Cases   

-190 Individuals from Yesterday  

670 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (568 with a recovery date of yesterday****)   

81,678 – Total recovered since the pandemic began  

277 – Currently Hospitalized   

-25 – Individuals from yesterday  

 

27 – New Deaths*** (1,130 total deaths since the pandemic began) 

Please note that due to an extra lag in reporting 21 out of the 27 deaths reported today were outside of the typical 0-3-day lag in reporting (12 were from November).  

 
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 

·         Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.  

·         Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.  

·         Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.  

·         Woman in her 60s from Cass County.  

·         Man in his 90s from Cass County.  

·         Man in his 80s from Cass County.  

·         Man in his 80s from Cass County.  

·         Woman in her 100s from Grand Forks County.  

·         Woman in her 90s from McHenry County. 

·         Man in his 60s from Morton County.  

·         Woman in her 90s from Morton County.  

·         Woman in her 90s from Morton County.  

·         Man in his 90s from Pierce County.  

·         Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.  

·         Man in his 70s from Pierce County.  

·         Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.  

·         Man in his 70s from Ransom County.  

·         Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.  

·         Woman in her 70s from Towner County.  

·         Man in his 80s from Ward County.  

·         Man in his 50s from Ward County.  

·         Man in his 90s from Ward County.  

·         Woman in her 60s from Ward County.  

·         Woman in her 80s from Ward County.  

·         Man in his 90s from Ward County.  

·         Man in his 90s from Ward County.  

·         Man in his 80s from Williams County.    
 

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·                     Barnes County – 4 

·                     Benson County – 24 

·                     Billings County – 4 

·                     Bottineau County – 1 

·                     Bowman County – 2 

·                     Burke County – 1 

·                     Burleigh County – 71 

·                     Cass County – 95 

·                     Cavalier County – 1 

·                     Dickey County – 4 

·                     Dunn County – 4 

·                     Emmons County – 1 

·                     Foster County – 2 

·                     Golden Valley County – 2 

·                     Grand Forks County – 41 

·                     Hettinger County – 2 

·                     Kidder County – 2 

·                     LaMoure County – 1 

·                     Logan County – 1 

·                     McKenzie County – 4 

·                     McLean County – 3 

·                     Mercer County – 1 

·                     Morton County – 25 

·                     Mountrail County – 1 

·                     Nelson County – 2 

·                     Oliver County – 1 

·                     Pembina County – 4 

·                     Pierce County – 1 

·                     Ramsey County – 8 

·                     Ransom County – 2 

·                     Richland County – 22 

·                     Rolette County – 5 

·                     Sargent County – 6 

·                     Sioux County – 7 

·                     Stark County – 63 

·                     Steele County – 1 

·                     Stutsman County – 23 

·                     Towner County – 3 

·                     Traill County – 16 

·                     Walsh County – 7 

·                     Ward County – 19 

·                     Williams County – 26

