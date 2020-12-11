North Dakota COVID-19 cases drop 190, 27 deaths reported
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health on Friday reported 27 additional deaths from COVID-19.
There are currently 4,406 active cases in the state, a decrease of 190 since Thursday. 277 people are hospitalized.
Cass County reported the largest number of new cases with 95.
BY THE NUMBERS
8,682 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
1,217,591 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
513 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
472 – PCR Tests | 41 antigen tests
87,213 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
5.82% – Daily Positivity Rate**
4,406 - Total Active Cases
-190 Individuals from Yesterday
670 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (568 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
81,678 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
277 – Currently Hospitalized
-25 – Individuals from yesterday
27 – New Deaths*** (1,130 total deaths since the pandemic began)
Please note that due to an extra lag in reporting 21 out of the 27 deaths reported today were outside of the typical 0-3-day lag in reporting (12 were from November).
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.
· Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.
· Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.
· Woman in her 60s from Cass County.
· Man in his 90s from Cass County.
· Man in his 80s from Cass County.
· Man in his 80s from Cass County.
· Woman in her 100s from Grand Forks County.
· Woman in her 90s from McHenry County.
· Man in his 60s from Morton County.
· Woman in her 90s from Morton County.
· Woman in her 90s from Morton County.
· Man in his 90s from Pierce County.
· Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.
· Man in his 70s from Pierce County.
· Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.
· Man in his 70s from Ransom County.
· Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.
· Woman in her 70s from Towner County.
· Man in his 80s from Ward County.
· Man in his 50s from Ward County.
· Man in his 90s from Ward County.
· Woman in her 60s from Ward County.
· Woman in her 80s from Ward County.
· Man in his 90s from Ward County.
· Man in his 90s from Ward County.
· Man in his 80s from Williams County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Barnes County – 4
· Benson County – 24
· Billings County – 4
· Bottineau County – 1
· Bowman County – 2
· Burke County – 1
· Burleigh County – 71
· Cass County – 95
· Cavalier County – 1
· Dickey County – 4
· Dunn County – 4
· Emmons County – 1
· Foster County – 2
· Golden Valley County – 2
· Grand Forks County – 41
· Hettinger County – 2
· Kidder County – 2
· LaMoure County – 1
· Logan County – 1
· McKenzie County – 4
· McLean County – 3
· Mercer County – 1
· Morton County – 25
· Mountrail County – 1
· Nelson County – 2
· Oliver County – 1
· Pembina County – 4
· Pierce County – 1
· Ramsey County – 8
· Ransom County – 2
· Richland County – 22
· Rolette County – 5
· Sargent County – 6
· Sioux County – 7
· Stark County – 63
· Steele County – 1
· Stutsman County – 23
· Towner County – 3
· Traill County – 16
· Walsh County – 7
· Ward County – 19
· Williams County – 26