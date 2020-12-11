Rural Battle Lake teen apparently killed by family’s dog

BATTLE LAKE, Minn. (KVRR) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old boy is dead after apparently being attacked by his family’s dog near Battle Lake.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to a welfare check. The boy was found dead in the yard.

The dog, a Polish Long Hair Shepherd, was extremely aggressive when the deputies arrived. Due to public safety concerns and at the request of the dog’s owner, the dog was put down.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Otter Tail County Coroner’s Office are investigating.