Woman dead after getting out of moving vehicle in south Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – Police say a female passenger died after she exited a moving vehicle in south Fargo.

When an officer tried to make a traffic stop Friday morning, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue the vehicle, but continued in the vehicle’s last known path of travel.

As the officer entered the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2700 block of 32nd Ave. S., he located a woman with severe injuries. Police say the woman was likely a passenger in the vehicle who may have tried to exit the vehicle while it was still in motion.

Officers eventually located the vehicle in the 3000 block of 33 Street South, where it crashed into a parked vehicle and the driver fled into a residence. Police located the driver, 24-year-old Dylan M.E. Lepard of Fargo and detained him.

Lepard was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving death and reckless endangerment.