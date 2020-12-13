UND To Play Crucial Role In Developing “Flying Cars”

Matt Chasen, LIFT Aircraft chief executive officer, pilots the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) Hexa over Camp Mabry, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Imagine getting behind the controls of one of these contraptions in the future.

“Flying Cars” are a real thing and UND is playing a role in the development of the machines.

The university has been awarded contracts by the Air Force to fill the gaps in the communications and weather-forecasting areas of the project.

It’s under a program to bring together industry, government and university to advance the market for “flying cars” for both military and civilian use.

Northern Plains Unmanned Aerial Systems Test Site in Grand Forks and UND Aerospace Foundation are also attached to the project.