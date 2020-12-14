North Dakota officially awards electoral votes to Trump

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s presidential electors have officially awarded the state’s three electoral votes to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The state’s three electors – Sandy Boehler of Fargo, Robert Wefald of Bismarck and John Trandem of Reiles Acres – met in the Capitol building’s Prairie Room on Monday in one of the final steps of the 2020 presidential election.

Burgum presided over the meeting, which took less than a half hour, as Secretary of State Al Jaeger administered the vote.

Trandem replaced state Sen. Ray Holmberg, who recused himself due to COVID-19 quarantine.